USDA investment to help improve Lake City’s water infrastructure

LAKE CITY, AR (KAIT) - A multi-state investment will rebuild and improve rural water infrastructure for one Craighead County city.
Joel Baxley, Acting Assistant to the Secretary for Rural Development, announced Tuesday a $116 million investment from the USDA will fund projects across 23 states.
As part of the investment, Lake City will receive a $2.3 million loan to modernize its wastewater treatment and collection system.
“Helping to bring modern water and wastewater infrastructure to rural communities will increase economic opportunities and improve the quality of life for rural residents,” Baxley said. “The investments USDA is announcing today are foundational to health, safety and economic development in rural communities across America.”
The project in Lake City will improve the system’s capacity and reliability.
