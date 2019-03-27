A way to walk and bike safely as trail plan discussed

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The City of Jonesboro is working on funding for a walking and biking trail to surround the city.
A pair of public hearings were held March 27 to discuss opportunities for the trail and to receive input from the citizens on the project.
The trail is planned to be in three phases, starting along Aggie Road in Jonesboro.
Beth Sanders, who is looking to move to Jonesboro, said she thinks the trail will benefit the city.
“The schools are expanding; the college is expanding,” Sanders said. “These places need to be accessible to our youth and our young people in Jonesboro and that’s how you’re going to see the city be successful and keep growing.”
A resident on Aggie Road said the traffic is busy and commuters usually do not obey the speed limit.
Another neighbor on the road, Herman Greenwood, agreed.
“We’ve got a lot of people who comes around this curve, it’s so sharp, when it rains, they slip and slide spin around and hit this fence next across the road,” Greenwood said. “It’s real dangerous. I think a sidewalk and a bike walk would be a real good thing for Jonesboro.”
Sanders said she was excited about the trail.
“The bike trails are just such an encouraging thing to see the city undertaking,” Sanders said. “As a young parent, with a young child, we’re really looking forward to leaving a bigger, green footprint.”
Some residents along Aggie Road were not in favor of the trail. They said it will intrude on their property.
The trail, which is estimated to take 10 years to complete all three phases, is expected to cost $44 million.
