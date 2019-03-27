Wednesday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey Stafford

BANGKOK, THAILAND (KAIT/NBC News) - Corgis are on call at this cafe in Bangkok, Thailand.
Corgi in the Garden Cafe is gaining popularity, thanks to the help of its 12 resident corgis.
Customers can play with them, give out treats, and also take pictures with the dogs.
The cafe owner says the breed is lovable and funny.
While she hadn't planned on running a corgi cafe, a surprise litter of pups meant she could share the joy of the dogs with her customers.
The corgis work six days a week at the cafe, which organizes one-hour sessions for customers to meet with them.
It costs around eleven dollars per person.
