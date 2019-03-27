Woman arrested for failure to comply with reporting requirements

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A Craighead County woman has a court date after she reportedly failed to comply with reporting requirements for being a sex offender.
Pauline Ginerva Lomax of Jonesboro was arrested Mar. 26 after Jonesboro police went to a home on State Street looking for her.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Lomax, who is a Level 2 sex offender, had a registered address on State Street.
“A witness at her registered address advised Lomax no longer lived at the address and had not been there for over two weeks,” the affidavit noted.
The witness also said that Lomax was only staying there while she was out of town.
A $25,000 bond was set for Lomax, who will be arraigned April 19.
