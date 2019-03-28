Arkansas State bowling selected to NCAA Championship for the 12th straight season

Should the Red Wolves advance, they would take on Nebraska in the double-elimination portion of the bracket which is set to begin April 11 in Wickliffe. The championship bracket will be double-elimination, with each round consisting of a best-of-three match that includes the use of three team game formats- baker total pin fall, five-person team match, and a best-of-seven baker match play. The champion will be determined using a best-of-seven baker match play.