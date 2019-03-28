Baby seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash

DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO (KAIT) - A 2-vehicle crash in Dunklin County left a baby seriously injured Wednesday evening.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report states Melissa Kirby, 32, was driving a 2006 Chevy Equinox north on Highway 53 around 5:30 p.m.
When Kirby got about 5 miles north of Campbell, MO, she crossed the center line and crashed into a 2017 Nissan Pathfinder.
A helicopter took a baby that was in Kirby’s car to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, TN.
That baby, Malaysia Taylor, was in serious condition.
Kirby was also airlifted to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, MO with moderate injuries.
The report states both Kirby and Taylor had no seat belt on.
The driver of the Pathfinder, Chad Roberts, also went to a Poplar Bluff hospital.
All three were from Kennett, MO.
