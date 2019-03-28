Batesville officer will soon be safer when he’s fighting crime

BATESVILLE, AR (KAIT) - K9 officer Beny of the Batesville Police Department is receiving a bullet and stab protective vest.
It was made possible through a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.
Established in 2009 in East Taunton, Massachusetts, the group’s mission is to provide protective vests to all dogs working in law enforcement and other related agencies throughout the United States.
Beny’s handler is Officer Amber Branscum.
Branscum and Beny were certified together, joined the BPD in June 2018 and have worked together ever since.
Branscum said Beny is a friendly, people-oriented dog. However, when it’s time to work she said he’s all business.
The two have been working for 18 months and Beny has already helped take a large amount of drugs off the streets.
The donation to provide a protective vest to a K9 dog is $950. Each vest is worth anywhere from $1,744 to $2,283 and has a five-year warranty.
The program is open to dogs actively employed in the United States, with law enforcement or other related agencies that are at least 20 months of age.
Beny should be wearing his vest sometime within the next eight to 10 weeks.
For more information about Vested Inerest in K9s, Inc, you can call 508-824-6978.
