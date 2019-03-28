Bill aims to help rural areas in need of law enforcement

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) - Rural areas in Arkansas with a shortage of law enforcement could soon start seeing those who have retired with years of experience, get rehired.
Sen. David Wallace (R-Leachville), who sponsors Senate Bill 240, said the bill would allow a rehire of retired members of the Arkansas Local Police and Fire Retirement System.
Sen. Wallace, who represents Mississippi, Poinsett and part of Craighead county, said under the bill, the members would need to be retired for at least 180 days and could use their experience to help small towns.
“I have experienced this as a city council in Leachville," Wallace said. "We lose our police chief, another officer leaves, and suddenly in a four-person police force you’re down two and you’re having to promote the young officer that has two, maybe three years experience as a police officer and he’s not experienced and not ready to be a police chief.”
Wallace said the bill would target those with 20-25 years of experience or more with state police, county or a large city to work in rural areas.
The bill was approved 34-0 in the Senate this week and is headed to the House.
