Bill supports professional wrestling in rural areas

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) - A state representative from Jonesboro is working on a bill that would support professional wrestling in rural areas.
The bill - House Bill 1907 - lists professional wrestling as “combative sports”, and sponsors of the bill are working to deregulate for small towns.
Rep. Dwight Tosh (R-Jonesboro), who represents District 52 in Craighead, Poinsett, Jackson and Independence counties, said the goal is to help small venues in rural Arkansas that want to promote professional wrestling.
“When you look at the requirements for combative sports, it probably kept a lot of people from setting up and entertaining in these rural communities," Tosh said. "So, hopefully, this will open the door and we will see even more exciting times for wrestling here in the state of Arkansas.”
Tosh, who is a co-sponsor of the bill with Rep. Steve Hollowell, R-Forrest City, said the bill started after he was contacted by some of the local wrestling promoters about being overly regulated, he said requires permit fees weekly.
The bill received a 92-0 vote in the House Thursday and now heads to the Senate.
