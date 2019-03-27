Cleveland woman calls 911 to report ‘nasty and raw’ chicken gyro

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Cleveland woman recently called 911 to make an unusual complaint: her chicken gyro was “nasty.”
“Hi, um, can I ask you a question? Can I make a report on Gyro Guys?" the Brooklyn Avenue resident can be heard asking a police dispatcher in the March 19 phone call.
“I think it was like intentionally that they tried to, like, poison me, cause my face is red,” she said. “They gave me some chicken that was like nasty and raw. They know I like everything well done and cooked up fresh.”
Dispatcher: “OK, I mean... I can send an officer to talk to you.”
Caller: “So they’re not gonna do nothin’ to the Gyro Guys right by my house?”
Dispatcher: “I don’t know what they’re going to do.”
Caller: “OK, I’m gonna make a police report because that’s nasty.”
Dispatcher: “I’ll send an officer to talk to you, but I think it’s more of a concern for the health department.”
Caller: “Oh, I gave that complaint already, trust me. But I’m concerned about me, cause that’s not right, what they did.”
Cleveland 19 reviewed Cleveland Department of Public Health food safety inspection records for Gyro Guys, located on Pearl Road.
According to records, the restaurant was last inspected on Oct. 31, 2018. That inspection was a standard inspection, not an inspection prompted by a complaint.
Cleveland 19 also reached out to the Department of Public Health to confirm if the woman made a complaint about her “nasty” gyro. Our messages were not immediately returned.
In the 911 call, the woman complains a second time about her face being red.
“Do you need to go to the hospital?” the dispatcher asked.
The woman told the dispatcher she did not need to go to the hospital, but said that she was advised by a nurse to call the hospital if she got “symptomatic symptoms.” She tells Cleveland 19 she ended up going to the hospital and they gave here antibiotics. When asked why she called 911 for something like this she said, “I was scared for my life. I don’t want to get food poisoning."
Sabrina Frank, a regular customer a Gyro Guys was stunned someone would do such a thing. “I think that is absolutely ridiculous. I know that their food is always well cooked so I would never question the food here,” said Frank.
Owner, Elias Antonakos wasn’t at the restaurant when we stopped by, but he spoke with Cleveland 19 on the phone. He says the 911 caller goes there often and this isn’t entirely surprising. ‘There’s customers that are just like that. They try to find something. I was accommodating. I gave her a new one and never charged her. At this point, I told my employees, if she comes in we can’t serve her,” said Antonakos.
In 2015, a Stark County woman was sentenced to three days in jail after she called 911 to report that her Chinese takeout was “not to par."
Cleveland Police Public Affairs Sergeant Jennifer Ciaccia said that she did not have any information on whether or not the department was considering charging the woman.
“Clearly, police should only be called for law enforcement related things,” Sgt. Ciaccia said in an email. “In this case I’d say she should seek the advice of the health inspector.”
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.