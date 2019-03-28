Dog dumping becomes major issue

KENNETT, MO (KAIT) -An animal crime has become a huge problem in a Region 8 community - dog dumping.
Tena Petix with the Kennett Humane Department in Missouri said they’ve recently seen not one, not two, but three incidents of people dumping dogs in or near their parking lot.
A boxer was left March 23 in their lot, then a second left in a pet taxi at the Days Inn the following day. A third animal was dumped down the road near KHD shortly after that.
The third dog was a black pit bull with injuries to both its ears and its hind leg.
Petix said they need the public’s help with this.
“We need help identifying the owners of these animals,” Petix said. “Abandonment of an animal is a crime and we will not hesitate to prosecute. We are overwhelmed by the amount of dogs being dumped in Kennett.”
Petix said the three dogs pictured are not the only cases they’ve encountered. She said dumping has become a major issue.
“It has just become overwhelming,” Petix said. “Not just the three recent ones in these pictures. This has become a common occurrence. Many animals are abandoned at the city limits. Our pound is almost at capacity.”
They have 30 adult dogs and several litters of puppies. Petix said a number that big is also a lot of mouths to feed, making their food supply scarce.
“We really need donations,” Petix said. “We are going through so much dog food. We need adult dog food and puppy food. Financial donations would also really help. These animals need to be vetted and all of our vet care needs are paid solely through donations, except for euthanasia.”
Petix said they’ve been fortunate with the number of rescues that have stepped up for animals in the past, making euthanasia not needed.
However, if they reach capacity that could change. Petix said they need the public’s help with adoptions and donations to help them provide the care these animals need.
She also said animal dumping is illegal and if caught, you could face jail time and/or a fine up to $500.
If you have any information about the owners of these abandoned animals, contact the Kennett Police Department at 573-888-4622.
