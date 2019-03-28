Graceland representatives to meet with neighbors about expansion plans

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Officials with Graceland are meeting with neighbors Thursday to discuss plans to expand in the Whitehaven community.
Elvis Presley Enterprises wants to expand more than 77 acres at Graceland and across the street at Elvis Presley’s Memphis. Plans include updating and expanding parking and camping and adding more retail and an indoor entertainment venue.
The Memphis City Council has delayed approving the plans until they feel homeowners in the area are fully informed.
Members of the Bluebird Estates Homeowners Association are meeting with museum representatives at 4 p.m. at Adams & Reese Law Firm at 6075 Poplar Ave. The Bluebird Estates neighborhood sits behind Graceland.
Some council members may even attend Thursday’s meeting.
