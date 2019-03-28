Hearing reset for Marion officer accused of stealing drugs

MARION, AR (KAIT/WREG) - The case of a Marion police officer charged with taking drugs from an evidence room has been reset.
Our CNN content partner WREG reports that Freddy Williams was set to appear in circuit court in Marion Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.
Williams is accused of going into an evidence room and pocketing marijuana and pills on multiple occasions.
He is now facing charges of possession of a controlled substance, violating the rules of conduct, and tampering with evidence.
Williams did not appear for his court date so his case was reset to Apr. 16, WREG reported.
