Hoxie native Cole Sears competes at Arkansas State Pro Day

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - There wasn’t just Red Wolves working out Thursday for NFL and CFL scouts. Hoxie alum Cole Sears also had an opportunity.
He shined for the Mustangs and UA Monticello. Sears threw for 2925 yards and accounted for 26 touchdowns this past season. The Boll Weevils won 6 games and reached the Corsicana Bowl, their first postseason appearance since 1993.
The BC Lions claimed Sears, meaning that they have the first rights to negotiate a contract with him if he doesn’t get an NFL look.
Sears is hopeful that he made another great impression.
“I was able to get out here and show some of the scouts hopefully the skill-set that I have and what I was able to do. I just want to thank Arkansas State for allowing me to come here too. I didn’t really have any other Pro Day except this one, so I’m thankful that they gave me the chance and I’m excited to be back. I feel like it was good. Obviously I want to be perfect so I slipped a couple of times in the shuttle and the L drill. Obviously upsets me a little bit, but running wise and jumping, I felt like I was able to show them kind of my skillset and what I can bring to a team. They kind of what to see me in a different position. They asked me if I played defense or played receiver, but I’ll just do whatever they ask. I’d like to play quarterback if I can, but if they want me to play something else, I’m all for it.”
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.