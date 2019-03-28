Hoxie native Cole Sears competes at Arkansas State Pro Day

“I was able to get out here and show some of the scouts hopefully the skill-set that I have and what I was able to do. I just want to thank Arkansas State for allowing me to come here too. I didn’t really have any other Pro Day except this one, so I’m thankful that they gave me the chance and I’m excited to be back. I feel like it was good. Obviously I want to be perfect so I slipped a couple of times in the shuttle and the L drill. Obviously upsets me a little bit, but running wise and jumping, I felt like I was able to show them kind of my skillset and what I can bring to a team. They kind of what to see me in a different position. They asked me if I played defense or played receiver, but I’ll just do whatever they ask. I’d like to play quarterback if I can, but if they want me to play something else, I’m all for it.”