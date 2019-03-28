Jonesboro man donates over 50 gallons worth of platelets to Red Cross

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A Region 8 man has been donating platelets for over 35 years, and all of those donations have had a huge impact on not only his life, but the lives of anyone who has received his donation.
Leonard McDaniel is well known, and very appreciated, at the Red Cross donation center on Grant Avenue in Jonesboro.
“It’s been probably 35 years or better, I’m approaching my 60 gallon,” said McDaniel.
That means 35 years of donating platelets almost every other week.
Platelet donations are very different from whole blood donations.
The Manager of Collections at Red Cross, Homer Gifford, said donations take about two hours, and the platelets don’t last as long as regular blood.
“After processing, they only have about three days’ shelf life, so it’s really important that we’re continually getting lots of platelets come in,” said Gifford.
It is why the Red Cross is thankful for donors like Mr. McDaniel.
“It’s important to have these regular donors that come in all the time and hit those days,” said Gifford.
McDaniel said he’s thankful for his ability to give back to those who need it.
“Well, I’m just very thankful that I have been extremely blessed, I haven’t had any health issues to speak of and so I just feel like it’s something I need to do and should do,” said McDaniel.
Platelet donations mean a lot not only those who receive the donations, but those who give the donations as well.
Robert Redd is on his second platelet donation.
He said he chose to donate not only to help those who need it, but because of what the donations go toward.
“My uncle just passed away back in July from cancer, so I mean it is very deeply impactful for me,” said Redd.
The Red Cross says every donation goes toward saving a life, giving platelets to those who have suffered severe trauma or those who might have cancer and aren’t producing enough platelets of their own.
“If you can’t use the platelets somebody else can, you know it’s one neighbor helping another because there’s no place else we can get these platelets,” said Gifford.
Leonard McDaniel expects to hit the 60 gallon mark in donations within his next few visits.
If you are interested in donating platelets or donating blood, you can sign up on the Red Cross website.
