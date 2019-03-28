$250K worth of upgrades coming for the Forum Theater

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A partnership is bringing new upgrades to a historic building in downtown Jonesboro.
The City of Jonesboro owns the Forum Theater, and The Foundation of Arts operates out of the building while offering outreach programs to the community.
Both are working together to preserve that part of historic downtown.
The city works the upkeep of the facility into their yearly budget.
And when funds allow, like this year, they allocate extra money for needed upgrades.
This year, $250,000 will be put toward updating the outside aesthetically, putting in new lighting and sound equipment, and creating a larger ticket booth with concessions downstairs.
They're upgrades that the FOA hopes will enhance the theater's experience for the entire community.
"When you support the arts, you are supporting your entire community's quality of life," Executive Director Kristi Pulliam said. "We think that's important, and as you give to the FOA, what can happen is that more people can have arts experiences, which of course increases the quality of life for everyone."
Money for upgrades is not always available in the city's budget, which is why Pulliam encourages community members to support the FOA, so they can continue upgrading the Forum Theater for everyone to enjoy.
The FOA is always looking for suggestions on ways to improve, and to find out how you can help, visit their website at foajonesboro.org.
