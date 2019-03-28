Large fire in Kennett, MO; multiple “violent” explosions in the area

By Jasmine Adams | March 28, 2019 at 11:58 AM CDT - Updated March 28 at 12:39 PM

KENNETT, MO (KFVS) - House fires in Kennett, Missouri have several fire crews on scene on Thursday, March 28.

According to Fire Chief John Mallott, crews are on the scene of a house and garage fire with at least 20 or more violent explosions in Kennett.

It’s on Henderson and Emerson Streets.

(Source: Kennett Fire Chief John Mallott)
Upon arrival, the chief said the garage with two vehicles were on fire and a home next door was damaged by fire as well.

Mallott said that shortly after the first fire engine arrived, violent explosions came from large gas cylinders in the garage. He said that at least 20 or more explosions occurred with large fire ball eruptions.

(Source: Kennett Fire Chief John Mallott)
Crews are still on the scene. No injuries have been reported.

(Source: Kennett Fire Chief John Mallott)
Fire crews from Caruthersville and Senath Fire Departments were called to assist Kennett.

The fire is not considered suspicious, but a fire marshal has been called in to investigate.

