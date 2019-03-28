Large fire in Kennett, MO; multiple “violent” explosions in the area

KENNETT, MO (KFVS) - House fires in Kennett, Missouri have several fire crews on scene on Thursday, March 28.
According to Fire Chief John Mallott, crews are on the scene of a house and garage fire with at least 20 or more violent explosions in Kennett.
It’s on Henderson and Emerson Streets.
Upon arrival, the chief said the garage with two vehicles were on fire and a home next door was damaged by fire as well.
Mallott said that shortly after the first fire engine arrived, violent explosions came from large gas cylinders in the garage. He said that at least 20 or more explosions occurred with large fire ball eruptions.
Crews are still on the scene. No injuries have been reported.
Fire crews from Caruthersville and Senath Fire Departments were called to assist Kennett.
The fire is not considered suspicious, but a fire marshal has been called in to investigate.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.