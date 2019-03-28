Lieutenant Governors talk international affairs

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Gray DC) -Lieutenant Governors from all over the country are in the nation’s capital this week.
They are discussing state, federal, and international affairs, along with impacts on their respective states.
A big topic in the meeting was the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement that is intended to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.
Arkansas Lt. Governor Tim Griffin says the implications are huge for Arkansas’ economy.
“This will help have not only free trade but fair trade, so it’ll level the playing field,” Lt. Gov. Griffin said. “This is particularly important for agriculture, which impacts, you know, a lot of our state... it’s the biggest part of our economy in Arkansas.”
Griffin says the new trade agreement will open up markets in Arkansas that weren’t open before within Canada and Mexico.
He says Republicans are going to have to stay engaged on the trade issue because, according to Griffin, it’s going to be a partisan fight in Congress.
