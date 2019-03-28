Local hazmat team explains how to prepare for the unexpected

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - While the truck explosion in Camden Wednesday was extremely unusual, it is something everyone wants to be prepared to handle.
Jonesboro Fire Department Battalion Chief and hazmat team commander Chief Brett Winstead told Region 8 News that the Jonesboro Fire Department has about 30 men that are specially trained for hazmat situations.
The firefighters go through extensive training throughout the year to learn how to handle situations involving dangerous chemicals.
Chief Winstead said while it is hard to prepare for an explosion like the one in Camden specifically, the team works to be as prepared as possible for any circumstance.
“We’re always training to be prepared for anything. We do have ammonium nitrate in the area, it’s just a matter of safety if something happened but we’re prepared for anything that can happen,” said Winstead.
Winstead said one of the most important things to keep in mind in a hazmat situation, is to obey any evacuation orders that you might hear.
“We’re not going to give an evacuation order for something minor, if it’s bad enough to give an evacuation order you need to get away as soon as possible,” said Winstead.
