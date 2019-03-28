Looking for a job? Experts say now is the time

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Those in the know say right now is a great time to be looking for a job.
According to one report, there are about 7 million jobs openings in the United States.
“I love my family but I’m born to work” Diebold said. After six months of being a stay-at-home mom, Candy Diebold is back in the workforce. She landed a new job as a human resources assistant with a company in Scott City.
“The funny thing about the whole thing is the day that I went and applied there for them to help me I pulled up home, and Tarolyn was calling me saying ‘Hey, I have something you can go to right now'," Diebold said.
“Not having any college experience or education a lot of people look down on you because you don’t have a paper to bring to it,” she said.
Job recruiters said don’t let the challenges stop you.
Manager of Human Resources Kathy McClain says it’s difficult for them to fill positions. Labor statistics show there are 1.4 jobs per unemployed American right now.
“Companies are expanding and so they have the same need we do as technology increases they need better quality individuals just as we do” she said. Tarolyn Johnson with Manpower said getting help from an employment agency can help you land employment.
“We work with them on a very personal level to try to find them a job that doesn’t just get them a paycheck but a career path,” Johnson said.
Diebold’s advice to anyone looking is to stay positive and don’t give up.
