14 NFL teams visit Jonesboro for Arkansas State Pro Day

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - It’s just the chance that now all of these former Red Wolves and a few of their friends have been waiting for. It’s Pro Day out at Arkansas State. A-State has not had a player selected in the NFL Draft since 2014. Prior to that, there was a streak of eight straight years of at least one player hearing their name called. A streak that is hopeful to begin again after Thursday’s action.
After setting numerous records and cementing his place in A-State history quarterback Justice Hansen just wants to show everyone that he belongs at the next level
“There’s a certain, you know boxes that they want to check, I think we they come to see,” Hansen said. “Stuff like arm strength and footwork and my drops from under center and stuff like that. So those are the things that I got to be focused on and really worry about the most. You know not a lot of people get the opportunity to go through a Pro Day. So just getting the chance to do that has been nice. Definitely a blessing.”
Canadian wide receiver Justin McInnis wants to find his place in the NFL but has the attention of CFL scouts as well. He’s the #2 overall pick in the CFL Mock Draft 1.0.
“Got to be humble, you just got to take it day-by-day,” McInnis said. “Everything happens for a reason. It’s God’s plan to just go out there and just only control what you can control. There’s certain things you can’t control. You can’t let it get to you. You just got to humble yourself, stay focused and everything will fall into place.”
Offensive lineman Lanard Bonner is one of the few Red Wolves to have already showcased his skills in front of pro scouts. He competed in the East-West Shrine Game in January. He thinks his previous work with NFL coaches has paid off.
“I feel like it was getting more experience than other guys at a better level, especially with coaches too,” Bonner said. “Since the all-star game we got more NFL coaches coming in, working more with us and stuff. So, I feel like I have a little more advantage of the next level work with the plays and with the next level guys too.”
Justin Clifton was perhaps the heart and soul of the A-State defense over the last four years. He’s ready to do whatever it takes to make it.
“I’m just happy with the way it went,” the Tupelo, Mississippi native said. “I felt good. I felt like I was moving well. Not only that, but the energy was good. Got a lot of us picked each other up while we were out here, so it felt like a great day. And you know me, whereever they put me in, I’m going to do it. If they tell me to get down there and go play noseguard, I’m going to do it.”
After exiting early from the Arizona Bowl back in December, Ronheen Bingham was not cleared to participate in Pro Day. But he but says the journey to recovery and being in top form is almost complete.
“A lot of people not used to being alone and being in those places, but I learned you know to pick myself up,” Bingham said. "And my teammates, they helped me along the way. I got good feedback from the scouts. They’re glad to see progression in my knee and glad to see me walking around good. So, it was good to see my teammates out here you know putting on a good show. "
So just about a month from now, we’ll know the pro futures might hold for some of your favorite guys in scarlet and black. But until then, we’ll continue to play the guessing game.
