Nolan Richardson Court unanimously approved by Arkansas Board of Trustees

HOT SPRINGS, AR (KAIT) - The court at Bud Walton Arena will soon pay homage to the only basketball coach to lead Arkansas to a national championship.
The UofA Board of Trustees unanimously approved Nolan Richardson Court. Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek said that the dedication will be held prior to the 2019-2020 season.
Yurachek said the following in a University statement: “Today is a historic day for Razorback Athletics and for our state. Coach Nolan Richardson is a college basketball legend and a trailblazer on and off the court. Now each time a University of Arkansas team takes the basketball court at Bud Walton Arena, fans in the venue and throughout the nation will be reminded of Coach Richardson’s many accomplishments and his lasting legacy.”
Nolan is the Razorbacks all-time wins leader (389). He led the hoop Hogs to 13 NCAA Tournament appearances, 6 Sweet 16′s, 4 Elite Eights, and 3 Final Fours. Arkansas beat Duke to win the 1994 NCAA Championship.
That title squad was honored this past season for its 25th anniversary.
