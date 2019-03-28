Railroad crossing set to close for maintenance

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A major railroad crossing in the Jonesboro area will be closed for two days early next month as crews seek to install new rail along the crossing.
According to a media release from Craighead County Judge Marvin Day, the railroad crossing on CR 333 (Hasbrook Road) and Dan Avenue will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 1 and 2.
Railroad crews will be putting in detour signs and people traveling in the area need to use caution, as well as additional travel time, through the area.
