Raleigh convenience store clerk killed in overnight robbery

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 28, 2019 at 4:22 AM CDT - Updated March 28 at 6:08 AM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Police are reviewing surveillance footage after a Raleigh convenience store clerk is shot and killed during an overnight robbery

Investigators say the clerk was killed around 1 a.m. at Stage Express near Stage Road and Coleman Road.

Police haven’t named the victim yet or released a description of the suspect. Investigators are looking the the surveillance footage to see if it cameras captured the killing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

