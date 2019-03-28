Rep. Rick Crawford looking ahead after Mueller report

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Gray DC) - Special counsel Robert Mueller’s nearly two-year investigation into whether the Trump administration colluded with the Russians during the 2016 elections is complete.
Mueller handed in his report on Mar. 22.
Attorney General William Barr summed up the findings in a four-page statement saying there is no evidence that Trump nor any members of his campaign conspired to influence the 2016 presidential election.
Republicans, along with the Trump administration, say that the report lifts the cloud of suspicion over the presidency, allowing the country to move forward.
“It’s taken about 2 years and 25 million dollars but we got essentially to the same result and that is there was no collusion,” Rep. Rick Crawford (R-AR) said. “I would hope we could move on and really start to focus on the issues that the intelligence committee is supposed to be focusing on.”
Meanwhile, Democrats and some Republicans are demanding the full report be released for their review.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.