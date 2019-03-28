School in its third year of Bible history course

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -Westside Consolidated Schools gave an inside look into their history course influenced by the Bible.
The purpose of the course is to use the Bible as a tool to guide students through American history.
A question that is often asked, how do you teach a history class with the Bible without getting into the theology of the text?
“There is Theological discussion that arises because kids have questions and usually the way this works in class, is that’s a question of Theology not a question of Sociology so I can’t go into the details of that,” said Sam Kelley.
It’s currently in its third year of being taught and as Kelley says, some days can be tougher than others.
Kelley said the class can be challenging at times, but he follows a strict guideline that’s set by the state.
If you're on the outside looking in, it's easy to view the class as a religious course.
But Kelley, along with the Westside administration, wants everyone to know that it’s just a history course and students do not have to take it.
