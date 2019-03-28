Sheriff: Deputy in stable condition after being shot during drug bust; 2 suspects dead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were killed and a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy was shot during an undercover drug bust Wednesday night (March 27), according to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto.
Lopinto said at least four officers were working on a “controlled purchase,” on Westbank Expressway near Terry Parkway, where a they arranged for a suspected drug dealer to deliver narcotics. Two suspects arrived at the location in a car around 10:20 p.m., Lopinto said.
The detectives blocked the car in and attempted to make an arrest, but the driver of the car started to back up in an attempt to flee, Lopinto said, striking one of the deputies.
At that time, at least two of the other deputies started firing their guns at the car, striking both the driver and the passenger. A deputy standing on the passenger side of the car was shot in the abdomen, and Lopinto said it is likely he was hit by the deputies’ bullets.
The driver of the car was pronounced dead on the scene.
The deputy and the passenger were brought to University Medical Center, both in critical condition. The passenger later died from his injuries and Lopinto said the deputy was in stable condition after undergoing surgery.
Lopinto said the deputy who was hit by the car did not go to the hospital for treatment and is in fine condition.
JPSO has not released the identity of the deputy or the deceased suspects.
