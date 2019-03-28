Storms, Big Temperature Drop on Saturday

Isolated to scattered showers will remain possible today as moisture increases. Mostly cloudy skies will keep our temperatures from rising too high but we do see 70s again today. Winds increase as well and don’t die down until Sunday morning. Rain chances are at their highest Saturday morning as showers and storms roll through. An afternoon round of storms could produce a few strong winds gusts. Temperatures will start out in the 60s in the morning before diving to the 40s by the early evening. We’ll wake up near freezing on Sunday morning.