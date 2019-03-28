Suspect climbs tank to avoid police, eventually arrested

NEW MADRID, MO (KFVS) - Police in New Madrid, Missouri said a suspect fled on foot from officials on March 28.
Police said an officer was working traffic control for road work on Route U when he saw a car go through the construction.
The officer said he recognized the passenger as Christopher Brewer, who had two felony warrants for his arrest.
The officer stopped the car on St. Anne and Brewer immediately fled on foot.
Police said Brewer ran west on St. Theresa and ran into an officer in a patrol car. To avoid police, Brewer jumped the fence into what was the Kontek property at the intersection of Route U and St. Margaret.
An officer said he climbed the fence to the property behind Brewer, causing Brewer to climb a ladder to the top of a white tank on the property.
Once Brewer realized the officers were below him and there was no way out, he climbed down and gave up with no further resistance.
He is being held without bond on the outstanding warrants and officers are seeking new charges for resisting arrest.
