Thursday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey & Jim

LIMFJORDEN, DENMARK (KAIT/NBC News) - An organic pig farmer in Denmark is saving money on feed by adding a protein-rich food to his pigs’ diet.
Starfish are abundant in Danish inlets where they prey on mussels.
Local mussel fishermen have added starfish to their catch.
The fishermen help rid a competitor to their mussel crop while making money at the same time.
Flemming Jorgensen's pigs love the taste of their new meal that's partially composed of ground starfish.
He said the new meal is cheaper and sustainable.
Jorgensen and fellow fisherman Peter Dalsgaard see the new meal as a win-win situation.
Dalsgaard gets rid of a predator of his mussels, Jorgensen gets a cheaper meal, and the factory where the meal is made gets a new product.
The factory owner said the pellets are gourmet food for pigs.
Denmark spends millions of dollars importing protein for its livestock.
The new meal may put a dent in that cost.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.