Traffic ready to move on Black River Bridge at Pocahontas

POCAHONTAS, AR (KAIT) - It has taken some time but all four lanes of the Black River Bridge at Pocahontas are now functional.
According to ArDOT District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee, crews have spent this week putting the finishing touches on the bridge.
Construction continued through 2017, when a major flood hit the Pocahontas area. Also, winter weather in 2018 caused a delay in construction.
Crews spent time excavating soil and rocks to get to the bottom of the river floor as part of the construction project.
Smithee said crews this week have been working to remove old road stripes from the bridge and putting in new ones. There is still some clean-up work to do after the long process.
Smithee said highway officials are excited about the project being done.
