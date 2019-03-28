2019 Women’s Business Leadership Conference held at A-State

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Centennial Hall on the A-State campus was completely full Thursday, March 28 as attendees listened to various inspiring speakers and learned about professional development and leadership at the 2019 Women’s Business Leadership Conference.
The conference had people of all ages in attendance and it wasn’t limited to just women.
Keynote speakers included A-State alum and the Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs at the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities System office Dr. Jane McBride Gates, A-State alum and Vice President of Corporate Communications at National Geographic Courtney Rowe, and the Chief Trial Judge of the United States Air Force Col. Shelly Woodard Schools.
The Faculty Coordinator for the Women’s Business Leadership Center Dr. Patricia Robertson was excited about what all the conference had to offer.
“Women are brilliant, but, there have been some reasons why some women don’t go to the top of the ladder or don’t become CEO,” said Robertson. “We want to make sure that women realize that they can do that and give opportunities for women to do whatever they wish to do with their lives,” said Robertson.
There were breakout sessions after lunch that gave attendees the opportunity to hear from more distinguished women in the area.
The breakout session speakers included Whitney Burgess, Rose Hankins, Dr. Cherisse Jones-Branch, Lacey Vance, Susan Naylor, Aimee B. Spencer, Kim Dinh, Jameson Murrey, Samantha Risi, Kyra Sims, Ember Strange, and Cari White.
The conference concluded with networking, coffee and desert.
