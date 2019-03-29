Arkansas law firm to open Jonesboro location

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The Brad Hendricks Law Firm from Little Rock will now have an office in Jonesboro.
According to a release from Young Investment Company, L.L.C., the new location will be at 225 S. Main St., Suite 102.
The law firm also has satellite offices in Fayetteville, Conway and Texarkana.
“Our firm has been statewide since we opened 25 years ago,” Hendricks said. “And now we are happy to have a physical location in Jonesboro to better serve our clients across the state.”
