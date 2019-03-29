Arkansas State baseball ready for test at #10 Coastal Carolina

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A-State baseball is getting set for a Sun Belt showdown with a top 10 team.
The Red Wolves head east to face number 10 Coastal Carolina. A-State has won 6 of their last 7 while the Chanticleers have 19 wins and are hitting .311. Head coach Tommy Raffo feels this is a challenge his squad is ready for.
“Any weekend two out of three, you always want to win the series,” Raffo said. “That’s the bottom line. It doesn’t matter who you’re playing, where you’re playing. You know the bottom line is to win a series. That’s the goal with three game sets. We know that Coastal is a very good team. We respect that, but we’re excited about the opportunity to go play them.”
Drew Tipton’s cleats will be key, he’s 5th in the nation with 22 steals.
“I give most of the credit to the guys behind me,” said the Because they’re more worried about them hitting the ball like on fastballs and stuff like that, so I’ve been able to run on breaking ball counts, which has led to a lot more stolen bases. Most of the guys in our lineup can’t really run, but they can hit the ball about 450. So my job is to get in the best position possible to score me."
Arkansas State (17-8 overall, 5-1 Sun Belt) at #10 Coastal Carolina (19-6-1 overall, 5-1 Sun Belt)
Game 1: Friday at 5:00pm CT
Game 2: Saturday at 1:00pm CT (Stream $)
Game 3: Sunday at 10:30am CT
