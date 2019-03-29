Batesville soccer player seriously injured in game

BATESVILLE, AR (KAIT) - A Batesville soccer player sustained injuries in what the school’s superintendent is calling a “very serious" accident.
According to Batesville Superintendent Michael Hester, it happened during a game in Heber Springs Thursday night.
Hester said the student was running and got checked into a steel beam on a sideline, hitting it head first.
The student was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock.
No further details about the situation are being released at this time.
