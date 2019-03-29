Bond set in rape case

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A Craighead County man faces a court date next month after his arrest on suspicion of rape, according to Jonesboro police.
Issac Gardner of Jonesboro was arrested March 27 after police went to a home due to a disturbance.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Gardner forced the victim to have sex.
“After repeated attempts of her saying no, he proceeded to have sexual intercourse with her even when asked to stop,” the affidavit noted.
A $100,000 bond was set for Gardner, who will be arraigned April 19 in circuit court.
