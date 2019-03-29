Consolidated 911 center calls and dispatchers nearly doubled

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) - A consolidated emergency dispatch center is something Greene County officials have worked toward for years.
Now that it's been operating for several months, Region 8 News checked in to find out what kind of benefits the county is already seeing.
We first reported back in 2016, Paragould’s plan to buy land for the new 911 center.
Since then, the number of calls and the number of dispatchers working have nearly doubled.
Now, the consolidated dispatch center fields calls for every agency in Greene County and EMS calls in Clay County.
The original goal was to decrease response times and improve communication between departments.
With 13 dispatchers fielding about 7,000 calls every month, though it's been a learning experience, Director Michael McCammon said they've done exactly that.
"Of course, this has never been done here before, so we are learning new things every day," McCammon said. "We've had to change the way we do things a few times, so it's a continual process of learning and changing."
As Paragould continues to grow, McCammon did say there is a possibility for the center to expand, in staff and building size.
Much of that depends on the number of calls for service the center fields.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.