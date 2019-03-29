County clerk’s office helping America Vote with odd year mailer

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -If it’s been a while since you’ve exercised your right to vote, expect a special card in the mail.
A press release issued by the Craighead County Clerk’s office said the “odd year mailer” is underway.
By federal law, the registrar of the county is required to attempt to contact any voter who has either had no voting activity over one or two past federal election cycles or had mail bounce back to the County Clerk’s office.
The odd year mailer is part of the Help America Vote Act and is used to make sure accurate data is maintained. This way if a voter moves out of their district or county, they can be placed in the correct area to vote in the future.
If you have not participated in one election cycle or mail has been returned you will receive a blue card in the mail.
If there has been no election activity for two cycles, you will receive a yellow card.
Should you not fill out and return the card, you will then have to re-register to vote.
For more information, contact the Craighead County Clerk’s office at 870-933-4520.
