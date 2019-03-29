County officials approve additional $100,000 for Crisis Stabilization Unit

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - In Craighead County, the Crisis Stabilization Unit opened up for competitive bidding this week, but plans hit a snag.
County officials estimated about $700,000 for construction, but even the lowest bid was more than that.
So, County Judge Marvin Day held a special quorum court meeting Thursday night asking for an additional $100,000.
Day said they've cut back on some things to save money, including an awning outside of the building and tile in the bathrooms.
But it's a balancing act between saving money and making sure the facility is equipped to serve the county for years to come.
"It's easy to look in the mirror and make a hindsight 20-20 decision, but we're just going to have to make our best guess of what seems prudent," Day said. "We've got good, experienced folks that can give us some advice."
The court unanimously voted to add the extra money.
No cutbacks from any other department or project are necessary, as the extra money is coming from a capital project fund.
Which is 10 percent of sales tax revenue the court decided years back to set aside for important projects just like the CSU.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.