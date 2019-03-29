A Family for Me: Haily

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - In 2017, we featured Haily and her siblings to be adopted. Since then, the court has decided to separate them for various reasons.
“She has some siblings, but they are not placed together and they are not up for adoption together," said Adoption Specialist Leelinda Maddox. "One has already been adopted and then her and her brother, we are looking for separate homes for both of them. They have had it rough in their past, which is why they came into foster care in the first place. But, Haily is working through it and she is in a therapeutic foster home and they get a little more in-depth counseling and a little more one-on-one kind of help to help them adjust to how life is supposed to be.”
Haily is doing good and smiles often.
She says school is going good and that she is doing great in math!
She wants to be a veterinarian when she grows up because she likes animals, especially dogs.
Her favorite kind of dog is a German Shepherd.
Maddox says that Haily is outgoing, which is good for her considering she has move around a few times.
“I think she can make friends anywhere and can get along with just about anybody. And I think that’s a good thing because when you are in foster care they have been moved a lot. And Haley has had a lot of moves. Then you’ve got to try to find your place where are you are at.”
