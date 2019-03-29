A Family for Me: Haily

“She has some siblings, but they are not placed together and they are not up for adoption together," said Adoption Specialist Leelinda Maddox. "One has already been adopted and then her and her brother, we are looking for separate homes for both of them. They have had it rough in their past, which is why they came into foster care in the first place. But, Haily is working through it and she is in a therapeutic foster home and they get a little more in-depth counseling and a little more one-on-one kind of help to help them adjust to how life is supposed to be.”