Freeze Possible Sunday and Monday Mornings

The heaviest of the rain has pushed out but the cold air is just now moving in. A few lingering showers will be possible through this evening but we’re dry by the start of the overnight. Most of Region 8 will be in the 30s and 40s by sunset. Overnight, skies gradually clear and we see temperatures hovering around the freezing mark by morning. Frost is also possible so be sure to protect the plants you may have already planted by bringing them in or wrapping them up. Sunny again on Sunday but much cooler, highs only in the low 50s. Another freeze likely on Monday morning as well. Temperatures are back in the 60s on Tuesday and we stay dry until late Wednesday/Thursday.