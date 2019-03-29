Friday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey & Jim

NEW YORK CITY, NY (KAIT/ABC News) - A New York City councilman is now the Guinness world record holder for his height.
Standing at 6-foot-10, Robert Cornegy has reached a unique achievement.
The councilman was honored at a special reception for being the world's tallest politician.
The previous record holder was a deceased British politician who stood at 6-foot-7 1/2.
Cornegy was measured by two doctors who validated his height with video and tape measures.
The councilman said he's not the tallest member of his family though, that distinction belongs to his son.
Cornegy said he’s glad to be a record holder, nonetheless.
