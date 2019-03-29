Jonesboro doctor’s work featured at governor’s mansion

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A Jonesboro doctor was recently honored by Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson for her artwork.
Dr. Mihaela Savu’s artwork is on display at the governor’s mansion.
Her talent was recognized at a ceremony on February 8 in Little Rock.
“Not only is Dr. Savu an accomplished interventional cardiologist, but she is also a renowned artist,” the governor’s office said in a post on Facebook.
Dr. Savu’s work has been showcased all over the world... from Jonesboro to Hong Kong.
