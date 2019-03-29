Jonesboro doctor’s work featured at governor’s mansion

Jonesboro doctor’s work featured at governor’s mansion
Dr. Mihaela Savu honored as Governor Hutchinson's artist in residence.
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 29, 2019 at 10:42 AM CDT - Updated March 29 at 10:42 AM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A Jonesboro doctor was recently honored by Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson for her artwork.

Dr. Mihaela Savu’s artwork is on display at the governor’s mansion.

Dr. Savu's artwork lines walls in the governor's mansion as she is celebrated as an artist in residence. (Source: Dr. Mihaela Savu)

Her talent was recognized at a ceremony on February 8 in Little Rock.

“Not only is Dr. Savu an accomplished interventional cardiologist, but she is also a renowned artist,” the governor’s office said in a post on Facebook.

Dr. Savu’s work has been showcased all over the world... from Jonesboro to Hong Kong.

