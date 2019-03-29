Locked out: Victim warning others of computer scam

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -A convincing computer scam has popped up in Region 8 and the victim says look out or you could get locked out like her.
The Craighead County Sheriff’s Department got a call from a woman Friday wanting to warn the public about a man calling himself James Morgan who had contacted her multiple times.
He told her he was trying to return money owed to her by a business, iYogi.
After the suspect gained access to her computer, he tried to convince her to buy some gift cards.
When she refused, according to the incident report, he remotely locked her computer and then changed her passwords.
The victim changed bank accounts and does not believe the suspect can get any money from her account.
However, she said she will have to purchase a new computer and inform all of her contacts of the event.
The sheriff’s office urges citizens to always guard your information. Never give out your bank account information, Social Security number, or passwords.
Also, don’t allow anyone access to your computer, whether that’s a laptop, iPad, cell phone or another tablet device.
If you are the victim of a scam, contact your local law enforcement agency or the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department at 870-933-4551.
