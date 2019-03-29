Man arrested in rape investigation

POCAHONTAS, AR (KAIT) - An investigation in Randolph County has led to a man being arrested on suspicion of five counts of rape, according to Pocahontas police.
Andrew Jefferson Huttig was arrested March 28 after an investigation by the Pocahontas police and the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Unit.
PPD investigator Rocky Jones said authorities began looking into the matter March 21.
Jones said authorities are still waiting to talk to prosecutors about the case, noting in a media release that “due to the nature of the charges, the names of the victims will not be released.”
In addition to the five counts of rape, Huttig was arrested on suspicion of three counts of second-degree sexual assault, two counts of incest and three counts of sexual indecency with a child.
A $100,000 cash bond was set on March 29 by District Judge John Throesch.
Huttig is scheduled to appear in circuit court April 25.
