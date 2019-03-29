Middle school student gets national recognition

HIGHLAND, AR (KAIT) -Arkansas is getting national attention because of one very special sixth grade student.
Highland Middle School student Taci Humphries has been recognized in Arkansas’ top youth volunteers for 2019.
This is a nationwide program that honors young people for their outstanding acts of volunteerism.
Humphries was also the only person recognized in the state.
“It’s kind of surreal to be the only one in the state,” Humphries said. “But it’s very heart-warming and it makes you feel good. It’s exciting too.”
At only 11-years-old, Humphries is already an avid volunteer that gives back to her community.
“I’ve done lots of things,” Humphries said. “I did a local book drive to help local preschoolers enjoy books. I worked at a special needs rodeo. A lot of things. But my favorite what really built me up over this year was helping the visually impaired student in my class."
Humphries works with a young man named Baron Gilmore.
After being asked to help Gilmore with math, Humphries decided it was time she learned to read and write in Braille.
Then she came up with a way to turn visual concepts like grids and tables into something that didn’t require sight.
The two use Playdoh to help Gilmore tackle things like ratios.
She was recognized March 29 by fellow classmates for all she’s done and given a shiny new medal.
Despite all that attention, Humphries remains humble.
“Baron and I both worked hard this year,” Humpries said. “He’s an amazing learner. And I’m proud of him too.”
In addition to the medal, she received $7,000 and an all expense paid trip to Washington, DC in May.
There she’ll get to meet up with honorees from other states and 10 students will be named America’s top youth volunteers of 2019.
