Paragould’s Jay Cook named new Cabot girls basketball coach

Press Release from Cabot Schools
The Cabot School District has announced the hiring of Jay Cook as the new Lady Panthers Head Basketball Coach. Cook replaces Carla Crowder who is retiring at the end of this school year.
Cook comes to Cabot from the Paragould School District where he has served as the Girls Athletic Director for five years and Head Girls Basketball Coach for close to 11 years. During his time at Paragould, he also served as the Head Girls Track Coach and Head Boys/Girls Cross Country Coach. Prior to that, Cook was the Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach for Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.
Cook has more than twenty years of coaching experience. While at Paragould, he achieved numerous accomplishments including 196 victories, 5A State Championship (2014), and State finals three years in a row (2014, 2013, 2012). His team also appeared in state tournaments eight out of the last nine years. Other top honors include, AHSCA Outstanding Coach of the Year Girls Basketball (2013-2014), AHSCA Outstanding Coach of the Year Girls Athletics (2013-2014), ArBCA 5A Girls Coach of the Year (2013-2014), and 5A East Outstanding Coach (2013-2014).
Superintendent Dr. Thurman stated, “Jay Cook is the right coach to continue leading our Lady Panthers basketball program. We are excited for him and his family to join our district and community. We look forward to Coach Cook building on the success of our Lady Panthers moving forward.”
Cook received his Bachelor of Science in Education from Arkansas State University in Jonesboro in 1994. He graduated from Lakeside High School in Hot Springs in 1989. Cook is married and has four daughters.
