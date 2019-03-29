Parents headed to court in college admissions cheating scam

FILE - This Tuesday, March 12, 2019 file photo shows the University Village area of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. The university says a review of students possibly connected to a college admissions bribery scandal could lead to expulsions. The university said in a statement Monday, March 18, 2019, it has placed holds on the accounts of those students, which prevents them from registering for classes or acquiring transcripts while their cases are under review. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon,File) (Reed Saxon)