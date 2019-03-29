Sheriff’s office investigating “very violent dog attack”

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A Region 8 woman was flown to a Jonesboro hospital after she was attacked by two pit bulls.
The attack happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday on 9 Mile Ridge Road, according to Fulton County Sheriff Al Roark.
The 28-year-old victim was walking along the road when a female pit bull with new puppies came out of the yard and attacked the woman, the sheriff said.
Another pit bull also charged the woman and took her down.
“It was a very violent dog attack,” Roark told Region 8 News.
Neighbors ran to the woman’s rescue but were unable to stop the dogs from attacking.
A passing motorist, according to the sheriff, got out and stabbed the dog several times until it ran away. It’s believed the dog, which never returned to its puppies, died somewhere.
Neighbors said there had never been any problems with dog, who they say had recently given birth to a litter of pups.
“Sometimes they get protective of their puppies,” Roark said.
He said the incident remains under investigation.
