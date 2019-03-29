Weekend storms possible; soccer player seriously injured

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Good morning, Region 8. It’s Friday, March 29.
Weather Headlines
Mild temperatures will continue into the early part of the weekend when a cold front is expected to push into the Mid-South.
Rain chances will gradually increase across Northeast Arkansas, the Missouri Bootheel, and Northwest Tennessee through Saturday morning as the cold front approaches the area.
By Saturday afternoon, rain chances will spread through the remainder of the Mid-South as the cold front pushes through the region.
A few thunderstorms will be possible as well.
Meteorologist Zach Holder has your full forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
Making News
A Batesville student was seriously injured when he hit a steal beam during a recent soccer game.
In Craighead County, the Crisis Stabilization Unit opened up for competitive bidding this week, but plans hit a snag.
The Brad Hendricks Law Firm from Little Rock will now have an office in Jonesboro.
A Region 8 man has been donating platelets for over 35 years, and all of those donations have had a huge impact on not only his life, but the lives of anyone who has received his donation.
Destiny Quinn and Tiffany Neely have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o'clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
